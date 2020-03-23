City of La Quinta Donates N95 Masks and Coveralls to Desert Regional

The City of La Quinta donated 1,500 N95 masks and coveralls to Desert Regional Medical Center. They have also issued a challenge to other Coachella Valley cities to follow along and donate as much as they can.

Below is the press released issued:

The City of La Quinta is doing everything possible to keep our residents and businesses safe during the COVID-19 crisis. With medical supplies at an all-time low for hospitals around the nation and locally, the City of La Quinta donated 1500 N95 masks as well as coveralls to Desert Regional Medical Center. The masks and coveralls will be distributed accordingly to local hospitals who need these supplies in the valley.

These supplies were stored in the City’s Emergency Operations Center to be used during emergency crisis. City Manager, Jon McMillen, decided that the supplies could be better used by our healthcare workers who are working around the clock to service our community battling this virus.

“I would like to challenge each city to do the same if you have any of the supplies needed by local hospitals. Masks, rubber gloves, clear face shields, paper or plastic gowns and coveralls are in high demand.” Said Jon McMillen, City Manager.

While the City of La Quinta currently does not have any residents with COVID-19, Riverside County still continues to see an increase in numbers of those with the virus. Other cities can reach out to James Phillips at Desert Care Network to coordinate donations at james.phillips2@tenethealth.com or 760.323.6865.