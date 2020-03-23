Light Rain Expected Throughout Riverside County, Snow Possible in Mountains

A storm off the coast of central California will make its way inland Monday, bringing a chance of light showers throughout Riverside County along with the possibility of snow in the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will last until 1 p.m. Monday in the mountain communities above 6,000 feet in Riverside County and San Bernardino County.

NWS officials advised that visibility will be limited and travel could be difficult at that altitude because of falling snow.

Idyllwild could get trace amounts of snow Monday, but it will have a better chance of snow when another storm rolls into the region on Wednesday night, forecasters said.

A chance of light showers will last until Monday evening throughout Riverside County, including the Coachella Valley.

Rainfall totals could reach seven-tenths of an inch in the Riverside metropolitan area, while the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass could get up to an inch of rain, according to the NWS. The Coachella Valley will see far less than one-tenth of an inch of rain.

The chance of measurable precipitation Monday is 50% in the mountains and the Riverside metropolitan area, while the San Gorgonio Pass and the Coachella Valley have a 20% chance.

High temperatures Monday could reach 61 degrees in Riverside, 69 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 75 in the Coachella Valley, 40 in Idyllwild, 57 in Temecula and 58 in Hemet.

The quick-moving storm system will exit the region Monday evening, then dry weather is expected until another storm system out of the northwest arrives Wednesday night, forecasters said.