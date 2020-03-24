All Golf Courses Ordered Closed in Palm Springs

All golf courses in Palm Springs were ordered closed Tuesday in an effort to the curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The emergency order, announced by City Manager David Ready, applies to public and private golf courses, including driving ranges, putting greens and clubhouses.

The city also announced that some equipment in city-owned parks, such as children’s play equipment, will be closed, along with basketball, tennis and pickleball courts. Parks themselves will remain open.

“We ask that our community abide by this order and appreciate your cooperation during this difficult time as we work to flatten the curve and stop the spread of coronavirus in the Coachella Valley,” Ready said in a statement.

Hiking trails remain open, city officials said, but social distancing is required.

Public parks are open, but use of “ball fields by groups or individuals coordinating events or gatherings with people is also prohibited,” according to the city.

The announcement came one day after a temporary ban on all vacation rentals and hotel stays not related to coronavirus went into effect in Palm Springs. That order applies to all temporary lodging, including hotels and vacation rentals like Airbnb, unless those rentals are being used for “migration and containment measures related to the spread” of COVID-19, according to the city.

Violators can be fined $5,000 for their first offense, $10,000 for their second and $25,000 for their third, the order reads.

Ready declared a local emergency in Palm Springs due to the pandemic on March 14, which was later ratified by the City Council on March 19.

Rancho Mirage city officials on Monday issued a similar order that also barred temporary rentals, which is set to remain in effect until June 1 unless amended earlier.

As of noon Tuesday, there were 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Riverside County, with 28 in the Coachella Valley. Six people have died from complications associated with the disease, all in the Coachella Valley.