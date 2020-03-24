Man Killed, Juvenile Wounded In Cathedral City Shooting

A man was killed and a juvenile wounded when they were shot at their doorstep in Cathedral City, a police commander said.

The shooting took place about 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 29000 block of Avenida La Vista, Cathedral City police Commander Paul Herrera said.

Paramedics treated both victims at the scene and rushed them to a hospital, where the man died, Herrera said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

There’s no word on the condition of the juvenile or the gender and age of that victim.

A family friend said one victim heard a knock on his door. When he answered, the suspect shot into the house, according to reports.

No suspect information was available. A motive for the shooting was unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300 or 760-202-2488. Tipsters can also call 800-78- CRIME.