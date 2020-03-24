NBCares: LifeStream Blood Bank

As a provider of essential health care services, blood banks are exempt from the statewide stay-at-home order. The problem is, blood drives are being cancelled and the public is fearful of leaving their homes, but our Valley is in serious need of blood donations.

LifeStream wants you to know you do not have to be concerned. Donating blood is safe, easy, and it will save lives!

If you are at least 15-years-old, weigh more than 115 pounds, and are in general good health, LifeStream needs you!

Blood donations have now hit an all time low in our Valley and the consequences are serious.