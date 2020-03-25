Imperial Irrigation District Power Shut Offs Stopped Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Electricity will not be shut off for Imperial Irrigation District power customers due to non-payment during the coronavirus pandemic, the utility announced Wednesday.

“We know COVID-19 is creating financial hardship for some of our customers,” the IID’s website reads, “and we’re committed to making sure they have electricity during this uncertain time.”

The policy, which does not wipe out debts to IID, will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.

The utility’s energy service area covers 6,471 square miles, including parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County.

The IID Board of Directors declared a local emergency on Saturday due to the coronavirus outbreak. The district’s day-to-day operations are unaffected. Utilities are essential service providers, as spelled out in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide shelter-in-place order.

IID’s customer service centers also remain open, although district spokesman Robert Schettler urged residents to pay their bills over the phone, by mail, or online instead of in person to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the Coachella Valley, IID’s customer service center is located at 81-600 Avenue 58 in La Quinta.

More information about the district’s coronavirus response can be access at http://www.iid.com/about-iid/news-resources/covid-19.