Light Rain Showers, Snow Possible in Mountains Before Storm Leaves Thursday evening

A fast-moving storm system could drop light rain in most parts of Riverside County Thursday, and possibly some snow in the mountains, before leaving the region Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory will last until midnight Thursday evening in the mountain communities above 4,000 feet in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The Riverside County mountains could get between 1-3 inches of snow Thursday, potentially impacting travel on Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass, forecasters said.

NWS officials advised motorists to drive with caution because falling snow could limit visibilities and cover roads.

The mountains are forecast to get about a half-inch of rain through Friday morning, but totals elsewhere are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch. No rain is expected in the Coachella Valley.

The chance of measurable precipitation Thursday is 20% in the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, while the mountains have a 50% chance.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 58 degrees in Riverside, 63 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 69 in the Coachella Valley, 36 in Idyllwild, 52 in Temecula and 54 in Hemet.

Dry weather is expected on Friday and temperatures will warm up through the start of next week, forecasters said. There could be a slight chance of rain on Sunday, then dry weather is expected through at least the middle of next week.