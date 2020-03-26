Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Dec. 31, 2017

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Thursday to its lowest amount since Dec. 31, 2017, decreasing 2.9 cents to $3.075.

The average price has dropped 22 consecutive days, decreasing 39.1 cents, including 3.1 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 18.4 cents less than one week ago, 40.4 cents lower than one month ago and 40.5 cents below what it was one year ago. It has decreased 43.3 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping price is the result of the significant decrease of commercial and general motorist traffic because of the coronavirus outbreak and increased oil production by Russia and Saudi Arabia, boosting the supply and lowering the price, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.