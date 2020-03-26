City of La Quinta Issues Immediate Closure of Shared Pools, Short-Term Rentals over Coronavirus Concerns

La Quinta issues new executive orders over COVID-19. The city has ordered the immediate closure of short-term rentals, time shares, hotels, motels.

There are a few exceptions to the new order: hotels, motels, and short term rentals can still be used for housing essential workers and homeless people.

People who are currently renting are allowed to remain until their contract ends.

The city also ordered all shared private (like country club or resort) or public swimming pools and spas in the city to be closed effective immediately.