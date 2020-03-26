Coachella Valley cities facing new short-term rental restrictions

Vince Calvarese has rented property in the Coachella Valley since the 1980s, but has never had a trip like this one.

“The plan was to come down here in January, find a new home and then go back up to Northern California, pack everything up and move down. Well that was the plan, but then everything started changing,” said Calvarese, who rents property with Poolside Retreats.

His visit fits in the short-term rental category which is facing restrictions.

“My biggest fear was leaving and having to go back up to San Francisco which is really on a lock down,” said Calvarese.

Renters in different cities now have specific rules for their area.

In La Quinta, a short term rental is anything less than 31 days, and is the only thing affected. The same is true for any rental property under 30 days in Rancho Mirage.

For Palm Springs renters, it applies to all regardless of length.

Due to these new moratoriums, all new bookings are to be cancelled for April, and parties can receive fines of $5,000 for renting out their property.

The moratorium doesn’t say that renters have to leave town immediately, just as soon as they reach the last date on their rental term.

“The viewpoint was if you’re here, okay, but please don’t anyone else come in. They can come and stay if they’re directly related to COVID-19,” said Bruce Hoban, a co-founder of Palm Springs Vacation Rentals and Neighbors.

Experts say the cut backs will have a large economic effect.

“If this was in July it would make less difference, but this is going to be really bad for everybody,” said Hoban.

But renters are just glad they can stay until the end of their trip.

“I will leave the first week of April. San Francisco is not Palm Springs, so when I go back up, I’m going to have to be cautious,” said Calvarese.