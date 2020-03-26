Fantasy Springs Extends Temporary Closure Amid Covid-19 Concerns

In adherence with the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians’ mandate, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has announced that it will remain temporarily closed due to ongoing public health concerns regarding the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Moving forward, the property’s status will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. All full-time and part-time employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits.

“We had originally targeted Tuesday, April 1st as a potential re-opening date, but it ultimately proved unfeasible due to new developments and regulations, such as the shelter-in-place order,” said Chairman Doug Welmas. “As a result, we’ll continue to reevaluate the situation on a week-to-week basis and make sure we’re fully prepared to re-open once an appropriate date has been determined. The health of our guests and employees is our top concern, and we look forward to having them back at Fantasy Springs soon.”

Fantasy Springs will continue to staff a reduced work force for essential operations. A 24-hour security presence will be maintained throughout the temporary closure, with multiple checkpoints and officer surveillance in effect to ensure public safety. All casino and hotel assets, including cash, have been removed from the premises. Non-employee vehicles will be turned away from the property.

All upcoming promotions are being postponed until further notice. Additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

For more information, contact the Fantasy Springs Box Office via phone (800) 827-2946 and online at www.FantasySpringsResort.com