Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says a deputy with the department has tested positive for COVID-19. He made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

Sheriff Bianco says the deputy was assigned to a jail, but went home for not feeling well sometime this week. He says the deputy had symptoms consistent with coronavirus, but the deputy had not had contact with a coworker nor an inmate.

The sheriff’s department is not releasing information about the deputy, only that they are doing well.

The sheriff also says 11 inmates are currently quarantined in county jails because they’re showing symptoms of COVID-19, but no test results have come back positive for the virus. He says these inmates did not come in contact with the sick deputy.

He says “several” other deputies are self-isolated at home, showing symptoms of coronavirus, but no additional deputies have tested positive.