Storm Lingers in Riverside County, Light Snow Possible in Mountains

A storm system that brought light rain to Riverside County will linger over southern California Friday morning before exiting the region by midday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers could fall in the Riverside metropolitan area, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Riverside County mountains Friday morning, but the chance is very slight, forecaster said. No rain is expected in the Coachella Valley.

A winter weather advisory, which signifies highly challenging travel conditions, was extended through 8 a.m Friday in the Riverside County mountain communities above 4,000 feet.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Big Bear City in San Bernardino County got 1.5 inches of snow, but no snow had fallen in Riverside County.

Snow levels will be around 3,400 feet Friday morning, meaning Idyllwild could get trace amounts of snow through 10 a.m. Friday, forecasters said.

NWS officials advised motorists to drive with caution because visibility could be limited at times and snow or ice could cover roads.

In a 48-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Friday, Vista Grande had received the most rain, 0.21 of an inch, followed by 0.12 in Idyllwild, Pine Cove, Poppet Flats and Temecula, 0.08 in Potrero Canyon, 0.07 in Murrieta, 0.05 in Pinyon Pines and 0.04 in Cabazon.

High temperatures Friday could reach 63 degrees in Riverside, 68 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 73 in the Coachella Valley, 41 in Idyllwild, 56 in Temecula and 61 in Hemet.

Dry weather is expected by Friday afternoon and temperatures will warm up through the start of next week, forecasters said. There will be a slight chance of rain everywhere except the Coachella Valley on Sunday afternoon, then dry weather is expected through at least Friday next week.