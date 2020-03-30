Mario’s Italian Cafe Aims to help 1,000 People Every Monday

Mario’s Italian Cafe is stepping up in a big way with the goal of helping up to 1,000 people every Monday. Mario has teamed up with organizations all over the Coachella Valley to make this happen.

NBC Palm Springs was there as empty trucks pulled up ready to deliver trays of food to people in need. Mario and his family are trying to help all walks of life.

The mayor of Indio was at the cafe loading up his truck with plenty of food. And The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission also showed up to help distribute, other organizations such as the Street Life Project and Destiny’s Church were loading their cars, all coming together for the same reason, to help. These organizations will be distributing food to the homeless and to emergency rooms at local hospitals.

“We sat down as a family and made a decision 3 weeks ago to help up to 1000 people every Monday until this bad thing is over,” Said Mario Del Guidice, Owner of Mario’s Italian Cafe.

“We’re teaming up with Mario today to deliver food to the er at Eisenhower and Desert Regional Medical Center today and hopefully doing it every Monday,” explained Obed Martinez, Senior Pastor with Destiny’s Church.

Mario and his efforts were able to feed up to 1,200 on Monday, surpassing his set goal of helping up to 1,000 people. Thank you, Mario!