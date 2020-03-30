Police arrest Florida pastor for holding church services despite stay-at-home order

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne said he wouldn’t close the doors of his Tampa, Florida, megachurch until the End Times begin. The police weren’t willing to wait that long.

On Monday, Florida sheriff’s deputies arrested the evangelical pastor, who has continued to host large church services despite public orders urging residents to stay home to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Howard-Browne has been charged with two counts: unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules. Both are second-degree misdemeanors, Chronister said at a press conference Monday.

Last week Hillsborough County issued an order directing residents to remain at home effective March 27 except for “essential services” — including trips to the grocery store, the doctor’s office and the pharmacy. The county’s list of “essential services” does not include attending church.

Florida has more than 5,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 63 deaths, according to the state’s health department.

Chronister said he and the department’s lawyers have repeatedly urged Howard-Browne to close his River at Tampa Bay Church, making personal requests and speaking with the church’s attorney. On Sunday, police went to the church to speak with the pastor, “who did not make himself available,” Chronister said.

The church held two services that day. A video on the church’s Facebook page shows a large group of people in attendance.

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk,” Chronister said at a news conference on Monday, “as well as put thousands of residents who may interact with them in danger.”

Howard-Browne was arrested in Hernando County, where he lives, and was not immediately available for comment.

But one of his attorneys issued a statement Monday challenging the logic of the county’s stay-at-home order and saying the River church took extra health precautions for its services Sunday. The church gave each attendee hand sanitizer, had its staffers wear gloves and enforced a six-foot distance between family groups in the auditorium, attorney Mat Staver said.

“Not only did the church comply with the administrative order regarding six-foot distancing, it went above and beyond any other business to ensure the health and safety of the people,” Staver added. “Contrary to Sheriff Chronister’s allegation that Pastor Howard-Browne was ‘reckless,” the actions of Hillsborough Country and the Hernando County Sheriff are discriminatory against religion and church gatherings.”

