Riverside County Officials Asking for Volunteers and Donations

Volunteers and donations of medical equipment are being requested by Riverside County officials concerned about treating a growing number of residents stricken with the novel coronavirus.

“The need for medical volunteers and medical donations is critical at this point,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Perez said. “I have heard from many hospitals, and they are all concerned about resources and staffing. Your donations and volunteerism will be greatly appreciated.”

The Riverside University Health System is asking physicians, pharmacists, licensed nurses, medical technicians and those studying medicine to consider volunteering their time to lend a hand at brick-and-mortar and field hospitals, as well as clinics in the county system.

Officials said there is additionally a need for ventilators, cardiac monitors or portable telemetry systems, surgical masks, especially the N-95 variety, isolation gowns and surgical gloves.

“We want to thank those businesses and individuals willing to donate and volunteer to help us battle this coronavirus,” county Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said. “The generosity is appreciated — and definitely needed.”

Click here for needed medical items.

Click here for volunteers needed.