What’s the Deal with #Couchella? Coachella and YouTube Bring Fans “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert”

If you’re down about festival season being postponed, here’s one thing that might make you feel a little better. The organizers of Coachella are partnering with YouTube to bring fans an original documentary, “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.”

Coachella officials say the YouTube Original opens up the vault for the very first time to present the performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the music festival. The film gives a rare look at Coachella’s colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews, and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

Since fans can’t flock to the desert this April, Coachella organizers are instead bringing the festival to them via #COUCHELLA.

Setting an alarm right now. Who else is ready to #couchella ? — YouTube #StayHome (@YouTube) March 30, 2020

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” premieres at the exact time the doors of the festival would have otherwise opened – April 10 at 12:00pm PT streaming free on YouTube.

“Music continues to bring people together and what better time to share some of our favorite festival memories, performances and artist interviews from ‘99 to ‘19,” said organizers.

Click here to view the Sneak Peek.