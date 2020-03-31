Deputy Opens Fire During Confrontation with Suspect

WILDOMAR – A sheriff’s deputy Tuesday opened fire on a suspected car thief in Wildomar who allegedly attempted to hit the lawman before fleeing the area, but no one was injured.

The deputy-involved shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the 33700 block of Orange Street, near Waite Street, just east of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Robyn Flores said that the patrol deputy, whose identity was not disclosed, stopped the suspect because the vehicle the man was driving was reported stolen.

Flores said the motorist drove toward the deputy, who fired several shots, without hitting the man.

The deputy escaped injury, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction and remains at large. A search was underway, Flores said.

A description of the man was not available.