80 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 371. Officials also announced four new deaths, bringing the countywide total to 13.

There are now 122 cases in the Coachella Valley.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he would extend nationwide social distancing guidelines for another 30 days, making the Shelter in Place order in effect till April 30th.

“I just want to be perfectly honest with you, and very clear with you, that we know that the surge isn’t even here yet,” Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez told constituents over Facebook Live Friday afternoon. “The surge is coming, and we anticipate the surge sometime in mid-April up until early May.”

Perez said the numbers will continue to climb as more testing is done.

Starting Friday, the Riverside University Health System began releasing its coronavirus patient data grouped by city, instead of corralled into broadly defined regions as before.

A man in his 70s who became the first non-Coachella Valley resident to die due to complications from coronavirus this week was identified Friday as a resident of Beaumont, where five cases have been discovered. His name was not released.

Some cities saw a drop in cases reported in the city-by-city breakdown since Saturday’s update because the data is being refined to better reflect unincorporated areas in the county, according to Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

On Friday, county public health officials released new estimates indicating coronavirus cases in Riverside County will continue to grow — possibly doubling every four to five days — and deaths stemming from viral complications could rise 125 times the current figure in the next month.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/31/20 with new numbers.