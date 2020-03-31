You’re Unemployed, What Next?

California faces an unprecedented number of unemployment claims as more people are laid off. It’s sparking emergency actions by the state but it’s a waiting game to see whether California can keep up.

“One million Californians have now claimed the need to get unemployment insurance,” Governor Gavin Newsom said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Lauren Maslauski, who’s living in Los Angeles, is one of those people.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she said.

Maslauski worked in the hospitality industry. Her last day was Tuesday before she was furloughed. Now, she’s waiting for next steps on unemployment.

“I filed on the 20th, March 20th,” she said. “It took me maybe 40 minutes, 45 minutes.”

As a California resident, weekly benefits usually range from $40 to $450, but Governor Newsom said the new federal package will add an additional $600 a week.

Plus, this bill creates a new program, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which extends benefits to gig workers, contractors and others who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for unemployment but cannot work because of the pandemic.

Those workers will get $600 per week, plus half the average unemployment benefit in California, according to NBC News.

The question is, when will people see that money?

“Connecting the dots between myself and my colleagues and just other people I know who have recently filed now, it’s just a jumble and just a little more randomized because it’s so much more saturated than it was a few weeks ago,” she said.

After filing, people should get a response in ten days. That’s what Lauren is waiting on. Then, if you qualify, a payment comes but that timetable varies from person to person.

“It’s a waiting game, that’s exactly what it is.”

The number of weeks you can potentially receive benefit payments ranges from 13 to 26 weeks.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to county employment services about how unemployment is affecting the Coachella Valley. They directed us to the California Employment Development Department but Tuesday is a national holiday, so nobody was working or available.