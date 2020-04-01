Federal Agency Eases Regulations For Truck Drivers Carrying Essential Goods

Everything from toilet paper to personal protective equipment come through the Desert Hills Commercial Facility on the 10 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol runs the weigh stations.

CHP Sergeant Ryan Swafford says on any given day 3500 trucks go through these scales, “We’re one of the busier commercial vehicle enforcement facilities within the state so we have a high volume on a regular basis I think with this pandemic and ensuring that these goods and supplies get to their destination the volume has increased slightly.”

Weigh stations are a critical part of getting those goods to market safely. They set weight limits and carefully inspect trucks. But for the first time the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued an emergency declaration that eases regulations on hours and weight limits to ensure critical supplies gets to its destination faster to help during this pandemic.

Swafford says this is unprecedented, “Quite honestly, I would have never considered something like this happening in my lifetime I‘ve seen nothing like it before but these steps are definitely needed in order to for these goods and supplies make it to their destination,” adding they’re also less stringent on minor mechanical violations on trucks carrying essential goods, “we’re just making sure we’re doing all we can to ensure that there is not an interruption in the services that are required.”

He says drivers are dealing with added pressure to deliver on time if not sooner, “This current pandemic has put a little bit of stress on everybody so the truckers are dealing with it in the best manner in which they can .”

Truckers appreciate the relief, “I think it’s good because it’s better for us, for everybody,” said a trucker delivering supplies for a pizza chain.

We’re grateful to the CHP staff and truck drivers doing their part to keep America going and stocked.

So if you see a trucker wave and do the horn pump to say thanks!