New Bilingual Hotline Helps Valley Residents During Global Pandemic

Indio’s bilingual hotline has only been in use for two days and the operators have already helped connect more than 200 people with resources and information.

Joshua Bbonner, who is the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, organized the hotline as a way to continue serving the community in the valley.

“There’s no sort of a general hotline that people can call and say hey I need help with this,” said Bonner.

There’s a lot of information out there about the coronavirus, but most of it is in english.according to the national alliance for hispanic health, one of the most impacted groups during this pandemic are under-resourced spanish speaking communities.

Diana Soto, who is a bilingual operator at the chamber of commerce and is now working remotely because of the COVID-19 outbreak, said “We tend to forget that there is a portion of the population..who would rather hear it in their own language”

The hotline is used to help local residents and business owners who are recently unemployed and don’t have access to information in their spoken language.

“We thought it was important to offer those services in the two languages that are most predominantly spoken in our valley and sure enough we’ve gotten a lot of spanish calls and english,” said Bonner.

This is a transition for the chamber of commerce that usually focuses on tourism. Now the visitors center is equipped to direct callers to agencies and community support services.

“For us to transition and really do this for the community is really a great fit,”said Bonner. The office will be available to answer resident calls Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (760) 347-0676. you can also reach them by email at: info@gcvcc.org