Riverside County Positive coronavirus cases rise to 429

Riverside County health officials reported 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 429. Countywide there are 13 deaths.

There are now 132 cases in the Coachella Valley.

The country-wide Shelter in Place order is in effect till April 30th after President Trump extended it Saturday.

The Riverside Health department began releasing its coronavirus patient data grouped by city, instead of corralled into broadly defined regions as before.

A man in his 70s who became the first non-Coachella Valley resident to die due to complications from coronavirus was identified Friday as a resident of Beaumont, where ten cases have been discovered. His name was not released.

County public health officials released new estimates indicating coronavirus cases in Riverside County will continue to grow — possibly doubling every four to five days — and deaths stemming from viral complications could rise 125 times the current figure in the next month.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 4/1/20 with new numbers.