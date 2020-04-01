Ramp Closures Between Palm Springs, Beaumont Possible Wednesday evening on Interstate 10

PALM SPRINGS – Motorists may run into problems Wednesday evening entering Interstate 10 by using several westbound on-ramps that may be shut down anywhere between Highway 111 in Palm Springs and Highland Springs Avenue in Beaumont.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, is a three-phase, $210 million construction project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs.

The closures could happen between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Friday and would include groups of two to three on-ramps at a time, said Emily Leinen of Caltrans.

Also at night during the same hours, alternating lane closures between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon could bring the eastbound direction down to one lane at times while crews work in the center median.

Crews are scheduled to work during the daytime hours in Banning and Cabazon, as well, Leinen said, although no daytime lane or ramp closures are currently planned.

Since construction began in February, most work has been confined to stretches of roadway between Banning and Cabazon. Work is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is predominately funded by the so-called state “gas tax” and the remainder through federal funds, as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will be constructed at times, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

For more information, visit http://www.i10tuneup.com and sign up for project alerts, or call 833-i10-TUNE.