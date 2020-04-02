Family and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Remember Deputy Who Died of COVID-19

Terrell Young, a 52-year-old deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department died from complications of COVID-19. The first deputy from the department to die from the virus.

Sheriff Chad Bianco says this is a tragic loss, “Our hearts go out to his family and friends … Deputy Young was a fantastic employee for this department, he worked for us for almost 15 years … he certainly was an asset to this department and he’ll be missed.”

Behind the badge, he was a loving husband and proud father of four who also served his country as a U.S. Marine. His family is devastated over his loss. They sent us this statement:

Deputy Terrell Young was a pillar in his family and the community. He was never seen without a smile on his face, always looking for ways to encourage those around him. His wife and four children love and miss him dearly. Deputy Young’s family are grateful for the prayers, condolences and respect of their privacy during this time.

Sheriff Bianco says they’ve been hit hard by this loss and the virus, “Unfortunately the 23 members that we have that have tested positive we still are pending at least a dozen maybe even two dozen tests to come back and within those we still have several of our employees who are struggling through this in intensive care units on ventilators.”

Sheriff Bianco says their RSO family will get through this together, “We’re praying for the best and we’re continuing to support their families and we’re hoping we get through this without anymore loss of life.”

Deputy Young will be remembered for his big smile and generous heart.