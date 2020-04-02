Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy dies from coronavirus complications

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announce that a deputy has succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.

Deputy Terrell Young served the department for 15 years.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to to his loved ones during this difficult time,” said RSO on Twitter.

We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own RSO family members, Deputy Terrell Young. Terrell Young served this department for 15 yrs & is the 1st member to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/bKYGI3KIXP — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 2, 2020

There are 429 reported cases in Riverside County as of Thursday morning with 13 deaths and 40 patients recovered.

The number of cases, however, is anticipated to continue rising. On Tuesday, Riverside University Health System officials estimated that by April 12, all 102 of the county’s intensive care unit beds could be full. By April 22, all hospital beds could be filled.

All 172 available ventilators — which helps patients breathe when they can’t do so on their own — could be used by April 26, according to the modeling.

The RUHS estimated that 3,000 ICU beds would be needed by early May, along with 9,000 regular hospital beds, noting that the virus numbers double every 4.7 days. By early May, 1,000 people could die and about 30,000 people be infected by COVID-19, according to the health system.

As of Tuesday, 4,700 people had been tested for the coronavirus in Riverside County, according to county public health spokesman Jose Arballo.

Drive-thru testing is also available in the parking lot at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The testing site is on the same property as two buildings that members of the California National Guard converted into a 125-bed medical facility to be staffed by 30 to 40 doctors, nurses, technicians and volunteers. Staff began arriving at the field hospital Monday, but it was unclear when they would begin accepting patients.

Officials want temporary hospitals set up and treating non-critically ill patients — including those being treated for illnesses other than coronavirus — before the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases hits. Another 125- bed temporary hospital is slated to be set up in western Riverside County, but that location has not yet been identified.

Testing at the fairgrounds will be available by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in parking lots 5 and 5A off of Arabia Street, between Highway 111 and Doctor Carreon Boulevard.