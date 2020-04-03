New York’s governor will sign executive order to allow redistribution of medical supplies

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will sign an executive order allowing the state to redistribute ventilators and medical supplies from institutions that don’t need them now to medical facilities in parts of the state that do, he said Friday in a news conference.

The need for ventilators has grown as the number of coronavirus cases climbs, with more than 102,000 cases and 2,935 deaths statewide as of Friday morning, the governor said. Of those deaths, 562 people died in the last 24 hours — the biggest single-day increase in deaths.

Supplies taken under the governor’s order will be returned or those institutions reimbursed, Cuomo said.

“I’m not going to be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred ventilators in our own state somewhere else,” the governor said.

A day earlier, Cuomo had said the state has about six days left before it runs out of ventilators.

“It’s like watching a slow-moving hurricane across the country, where you know the path that it’s taking,” the governor said Thursday. “Why not deploy the national resources and just stay ahead of the hurricane?”

At least 258,214 Americans have been infected, and more than 6,600 have died. All states but Wyoming have reported deaths.

To slow the numbers’ rise, the nation’s top experts — who have predicted at least 100,000 Americans may die — say aggressive social distancing measures are now more important than ever.

At this point, all states should issue stay-at-home orders, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I don’t understand why that’s not happening,” Fauci said during a CNN town hall Thursday. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that … We really should be.”

Though President Donald Trump has said he does not plan to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order, nearly all states have done so. The 10 that have not are: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

Looking at the country’s pace of new infections, it’s clear not every American is following federal social distancing guidelines, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday night.

“We’re only as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines to a T,” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Thursday.

Like other countries, the US can slow the spread, she said. “But it means everybody needs to take that same responsibility.”

Your coronavirus questions, answered

CDC sets advice for returning to normal

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends communities be evaluated for four consecutive weeks and demonstrate three achievements before starting to return to normal life, according to a senior federal health official who has seen the guidelines submitted to the White House coronavirus task force.

Those recommendations require communities demonstrate a decrease in cases and deaths; a decrease in Covid-19-associated hospitalizations while keeping the capacity to care for the sick; and the public health capacity to investigate and control the virus.

It’s unclear if the White House task force has approved those recommendations or when the measuring of those benchmarks would begin. But they appear to be in line with Trump’s announcement this week to extend federal social distancing measures for 30 days.

CNN has reached out to the CDC about the recommendations multiple times but has not received a response.

Additionally, other guidelines submitted to the task force by public health experts include “no new cases for 14 days” and “the ability to detect new clusters” for certain parts of community life to resume, according to the source.

The World Health Organization on Friday warned countries need to be wary of lifting widespread lockdown orders too quickly without a good transition strategy.

“We don’t want to end up in a cycle of lockdown, followed by release, followed by another lockdown, followed by release,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program. “That’s not the way forward. And the way to avoid that is we need a transition strategy that gets us back into more control of the virus.”

