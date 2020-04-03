145 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 638. They also reported one new death bringing the countywide total to 15 deaths.

There are also 50 patients reported in the county that have been recovered.

The number of cases, however, is anticipated to continue rising. On Tuesday, Riverside University Health System officials estimated that by April 12, all 102 of the county’s intensive care unit beds could be full. By April 22, all hospital beds could be filled.

All 172 available ventilators — which helps patients breathe when they can’t do so on their own — could be used by April 26, according to the modeling.

The RUHS estimated that 3,000 ICU beds would be needed by early May, along with 9,000 regular hospital beds, noting that the virus numbers double every 4.7 days. By early May, 1,000 people could die and about 30,000 people be infected by COVID-19, according to the health system.

The country-wide Shelter in Place order is in effect till April 30th after President Trump extended it Saturday.

The Riverside Health department began releasing its coronavirus patient data grouped by city, instead of corralled into broadly defined regions as before.

County public health officials released new estimates indicating coronavirus cases in Riverside County will continue to grow — possibly doubling every four to five days — and deaths stemming from viral complications could rise 125 times the current figure in the next month.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 4/3/20 with new numbers.