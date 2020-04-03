PSUSD, Student Meals and Continued Learning

Palm Springs Unified School District students will technically be on spring break these next two weeks but school for students will be canceled for the remainder of the year. There is still no word on a plan for distance learning, but as for student meals, they will be provided for the remainder of the school year.

PSUSD did run out of food this week, now one organization is lending a helping hand to make sure no one is left hungry.

As meal service is still being provided to the students, schools are running low on supplies. Some sites ran out of meals this week, Find Food Bank is stepping in to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“We are currently working with two schools in the Palm Springs Unified School District, Agua Caliente Elementary School, and Painted Hills Middle School,” said Lorena Marroquin, Director of Community Impact with Find Food Bank.

PSUSD is setting tighter parameters on meal distribution, moving forward a maximum of five packages of meals will be available per household. The next food distribution hosted by the school district is scheduled for April 15th, Find Food Bank is stepping in to help provide meals in the meantime.

“We have strategically placed 19 rapid response mobile markets throughout the Coachella Valley, there will be access to food, they just need to contact Find Food Bank or look on our website for their nearest distribution,” explained Morroquin.

As students adjust to learning from home, parents have to adjust too. Students can participate in a weekly virtual arts competition provided by the Riverside County Office of Education. And stuck at home science is now a thing too! Students can tune in every day at 10 a.m. where live streams will provide activities like the pancake lab, on how to make pancakes.

.Representatives from Palm Springs Unified School District did not want to conduct a virtual interview but did provide this statement, that reads in part,

“Palm Springs Unified School District is committed to providing meal service to all of our students and all children 18 years and younger throughout the school closure period, the end of the school year, June 5th…”

Families who may need extra food before the next school distribution on April 15th are encouraged to use Find Food Bank as their resource.