Riverside County Orders Public to Cover Face

People leaving their homes now must cover their faces, Riverside County health officials issued the order Saturday, saying not everyone is getting the message. Health officials are saying this is not a recommendation, health officials went from saying you should to now saying, you must.

This does not mean that you have to purchase a mask, people are simply being asked to cover their faces when leaving home. Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Kameron Kaiser issuing this new order saying not everyone is getting the message.

“It doesn’t have to be medical grade, it could be something like this, this is a homemade mask,” explained Jose Arballo Jr. Senior Public Information Specialist of Riverside County.

Health officials are urging people to get creative when covering your face, suggesting people use fabric or bandanas, leaving N95 masks available for our healthcare workers and first responders.

All essential workers like grocery store employees will also be required to cover their faces. And for people who refuse to comply, citations can be issued but officials are hoping it doesn’t come that.

“This is not meant as a way of generating revenue by issuing citations, it is a way to educate the public to get them to stay home,” said Arballo.

Law enforcement will first try to educate non-compliers before resorting to issuing citations.

“Those are people who continue to reject enforcement at all, they were educated, they were told something and they still decided it didn’t apply to them,” explained Arballo.

“It’s everybody in our community, our county that’s going to be impacted by this so we are hoping by seeing it and looking at it that way, that people will listen to us we’ll get through this together,” added Arballo.

Health officials say even when going outside to walk your dog or take a stroll in the neighborhood, you should be covering your face.