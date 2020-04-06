A bobblehead of Dr. Fauci will help pay to produce masks for health workers

Dr. Anthony Fauci has achieved a new level of fame for a scientist: He’s getting his own bobblehead.

Fauci, the nation’s top expert in infectious diseases, has long been celebrated in the medical world. But Fauci has gained a following beyond the medical world and evolved into a celebrity overnight thanks to his appearances at White House coronavirus briefings.

Now, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is turning his friendly face into a bobblehead.

“Americans, including us, have fallen in love with Dr. Fauci and his simple and straightforward approach in giving us the facts and medical guidance that we need during these unprecedented times,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar told CNN.

“We think bobbleheads are the ultimate honor and after seeing the doughnuts, socks and shirts featuring Dr. Fauci, we knew we had to make a bobblehead of him.”

Fauci, 79, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appointed in 1984 to the position. He has advised multiple presidents, Democratic and Republican, and played a critical role in the government’s response to the AIDS epidemic.

His work on the coronavirus task force has brought him to the forefront of public attention again. He has not been afraid to speak his mind at White House briefings, even correcting President Trump at times. He’s gained fans across the country and Twitter lights up with #whereisfauci if he doesn’t appear at a briefing.

Other businesses across the country have quickly caught onto Fauci’s fame and plastered him on food, candles, and clothes.

The 7-inch Dr. Fauci bobbleheads cost $25 and are available for pre-order. They are expected to ship in July.

A portion of each sale will go toward helping produce personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $5 to the American Hospital Association for every Fauci bobblehead sold to raise money for the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Sklar said he hopes the bobbleheads will give people around the world something to smile about in this time of chaos.

“I think everyone is looking for ways to help our fellow citizens during this pandemic, and we wanted to do something that would make a difference,” Sklar said. “If we could have our factory crank out masks or ventilators, we would do that in a heartbeat.”

The-CNN-Wire