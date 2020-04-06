Riverside County Extends Order on Short-Term Lodging

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser extended an order on short-term lodging restrictions. The order is now in effect till June 19th.

This comes after Dr. Kaiser ordered an immediate stop to short-term lodging business on March 27th.

The order severely limits those people allowed to stay at short-term home rentals, hotels and motels.

People experiencing homelessness, essential workers, anyone who needs to self-isolate or quarantine and anyone displaced due to someone self-isolating or quarantining in their home are still permitted to lodge at those businesses.

The order applies to all cities and unincorporated areas of Riverside County.

Anyone discovered making efforts to rent out short-term lodging outside of the allowable limits faces fines, imprisonment or both, according to the order.

If these standards are followed and positive progress is made to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, the restrictions may be lifted earlier.

“If everyone does their part and stays home, stays apart and covers their face, then we can come out of this sooner as the tide turns quicker,” said Kaiser.

Activities that are still allowed under this order include providing lodging to protect the homeless population or for essential workers. Providing lodging for anyone who must leave their home to safely isolate away from other family members, or family members displaced due to someone self-isolating at home, are also permitted under the order.

“Taking these steps will help all of us get through this pandemic faster and back to work sooner. We want to make sure we have something to return back to after this crisis is over. Do you part and stay inside,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez.

This order is in conjunction with the governor’s order to stay at home issued on March 19, and the County of Riverside order to cover your face when out in public issued on April 4.

Previously, Kaiser ordered all Riverside County schools, colleges and universities to close until June 19.

Updated: 4/6/20 with new extended date of June 19th.