California Governor Setting Standard in COVID-19 Fight

California is the most populous state in the nation but it’s not the state with the most COVID-19 cases or deaths. Governor Gavin Newsom may be setting the model for action during this pandemic and future outbreaks.

His once harshest critic, President Donald J. Trump, who said about the wildfires, “The governor doesn’t know he’s like a child, he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” is now praising his efforts, “I want to thank Governor Newsom who’s doing a tremendous job.”

Newsom’s daily briefings are filled with innovative ideas and bold steps to fight COVID-19. He was among the first to issue stay at home orders and closure of non essential businesses.

“We can make decisions to meet moments and this is a moment we need to make tough decisions,” he said during the announcement.

Experts say this is saving lives.

“We look at places like California that aggressively mitigated and social distance they were able to level and flatten their curve,” said Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams.

He is also among the first to set up field hospitals to increase hospital bed capacity and created the California Health Corps. to recruit health care professionals to deal with the surge of cases. His latest goal is to help Californians of all ages deal with the stress, fear and anxiety in the wake of this virus. There’s now hotlines and a stress playbook with tips, checklists and warning signs.

“I just want folks to know that staying at home doesn’t mean you’re alone, that as a state, we’re here to do what we can to support you,” said Newsom.

And when the federal government sent the state broken ventilators he fixed them and is now loaning 500 of the state’s supply to states hit hardest hit by the virus.

“We’re just proud as a state because of great work that all of you in slowing down that rate of growth that we’re able to provide those resources,” he said.

Only time will tell if the efforts will continue to pay off, but early indicators show they are working and the governor’s attitude matches Californians’ can do spirit.

“The spirit of this moment, the spirit of people stepping up to the challenge,” Newsom said during a briefing.

For information, volunteer or resources click here: California Covid-19