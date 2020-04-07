Indian Canyon closes at the Wash due to Flooding

Indian Canyon Drive was shut down at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs Tuesday due to flooding.

Palm Springs police reported the closure at 12:36 p.m., and did not provide an estimated reopening time.

According to the National Weather Service, the Coachella Valley can expect between 0.50 and 0.75 inches of rain through Wednesday morning as a storm moves through Southern California.

By midday Tuesday, Whitewater had received 0.12 inches, and Cathedral Canyon 0.01 inches.

Most of the expected precipitation should come overnight, said NWS meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan, who said Whitewater can expect to see closer to an inch in total.

Earlier predications forecasted the region would receive closer to 1.5 inches, but those numbers have seen been downgraded.

The storm is expected to continue moving east out of the region by Friday afternoon at the earliest, but most likely by Saturday, Sullivan said, when temperatures will warm up amid dry conditions Saturday through Monday.