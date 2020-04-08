Guitar string manufacturer to begin making masks in the valley

COACHELLA (CNS) – Guitar string manufacturer Ernie Ball Tuesday announced its Coachella Valley factory would begin making face masks that will be given away for free to local residents and organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company recently reconfigured a portion of its Coachella factory to produce 400 two-ply cotton masks per day, and announced free masks would soon be available for all Coachella Valley residents who place their orders online. The masks will then be delivered for free, the company said.

“We are dedicating our accessories and strap manufacturing departments to producing masks and are making it a top priority,” company CEO Brian Ball said. “The Coachella Valley is our home and we want to help both local charities and the residents as well.”

The first masks will be donated to Martha’s Village and Kitchen in Indio, and other local organizations, according to Ernie Ball, which did not specify when the rest of the masks would become available.

Over the weekend, Riverside County’s public health officer ordered anyone leaving home to wear a face covering, including bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.

County officials initially announced law enforcement agencies throughout the county will enforce the order “as they deem necessary.”

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday on YouTube that his department would not ticket residents who defy the order, although it remains unclear how local police departments in cities that do not contract with the sheriff’s department plan to carry out the order.