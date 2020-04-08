163 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 163 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 1,179 cases. They also reported 4 new deaths bringing the countywide total to 32, with 74 patients recovered from the virus so far.

The number of cases is anticipated to continue rising. Last week, Riverside University Health System officials estimated that by April 12, all 102 of the county’s intensive care unit beds could be full. By April 22, all hospital beds could be filled.

All 172 available ventilators — which helps patients breathe when they can’t do so on their own — could be used by April 26, according to the modeling.

The RUHS estimated that 3,000 ICU beds would be needed by early May, along with 9,000 regular hospital beds, noting that the virus numbers double every 4.7 days. By early May, 1,000 people could die and about 30,000 people could be infected by COVID-19, according to the health system.

The country-wide Shelter in Place order is in effect till April 30th, as directed by President Trump. As well as a mandatory cover your face order issued by Riverside County Public Health Officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 4/8/20 with new numbers.