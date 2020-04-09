Fauci speculates Americans could take summer vacations, but there are caveats

Americans have the potential to take summer vacations this year — provided that the country continues aggressive mitigation efforts now and gets to a place where it can modify them, the nation’s top infectious disease official said Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comment comes amid a tension between desires to gradually open the economy and maintaining the social distancing measures that experts say will hold down deaths only if those policies continue.

On “CBS This Morning” Thursday, Fauci was asked if he could envision a typical summer with vacations, baseball games, weddings and family reunions.

“It can be in the cards,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS.

But, he warned: “When we pull back and try to open up the country … we have to be prepared that when the infections start to rear their heads again,” the country has a way to aggressively and effectively “identify, isolate, contract trace and make sure we don’t have those spikes we have now.”

Moving toward normalcy will be gradual, and could be different by region, he said.

“Hopefully, by the time we get to the summer, we will have taken many steps in that direction” that would allow some normalization.

The United States has more than 432,500 known US coronavirus cases and at least 14,830 deaths. Many of its workers are idle amid states’ stay-at-home orders, and national social distancing guidelines running through at least April 30.

Fauci has consistently stressed social distancing should be maintained now, and that the virus, not people’s wishes, “makes the timeline” about when measures could be relaxed.

“We are not there yet,” Crystal Watson, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins’ public health school, told CNN on Thursday.

Watson coauthored a report suggesting prerequisites for reopening the economy, including a sustained reduction in cases for 14 days, and improved abilities to test people and monitor and trace cases.

Easing social distancing too soon risks “a huge resurgence — and much worse than what we’ve seen already,” she told CNN’s “New Day.”