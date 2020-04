Fire Damages Home in Indio, No Injuries Reported

Firefighters needed more than two hours Thursday morning to contain a fire that ripped through a home in Indio.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 81000 block of Tranquility Drive, northeast of the intersection of Avenue 49 and Madison Street, about 2:40 a.m. and found the home well involved with fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The flames were extinguished at 4:50 a.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.