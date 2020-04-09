Human Remains Discovered in Unincorporated Desert East of Indio Identified

Human remains discovered by a hiker in the desert east of Indio were identified Thursday as that of a 49-year-old La Quinta man.

Rosendo Ruiz Montano’s remains were found by a hiker about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday north of Interstate 10 at Frontage Road, near the community of Cactus City about 16 miles east of Indio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit was investigating, but no additional information was released.

Anyone with information was urged to call Investigator Button at 760- 393-3531 or 951-955-2777.