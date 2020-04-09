Local, County Officials To Speak At Town Hall About COVID-19 Financial Relief

(CNS) – Palm Springs officials Thursday are set to host a virtual town hall about financial resources available to Coachella Valley residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conversation will be had via Zoom video conferencing and will cover various topics, including unemployment benefits, mortgage relief, tenants rights, evictions, and more.

Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors will join Jay Virata, director of Community and Economic Development at the city, along with officials from Riverside County Workforce Development and Riverside County Fair Housing Council.

Employment law attorney Megan Beaman Jacinto will also be on the call.

The town hall begins at 9 a.m. on Zoom. The link to register can be accessed on Palm Springs’ city website: http://www.palmspringsca.gov.