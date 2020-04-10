Fantasy Springs Announces New Concert Dates

INDIO – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino announced newly rescheduled performance dates Friday. These include Chaka Khan, Pitbull, Kenny G, and other artists whose shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chaka Khan is now scheduled to perform July 4, Pitbull on July 11 and Kenny G on Sept. 11.

Other new dates include Daryl Hall and John Oates on Oct. 17, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on Oct. 30 and comedian George Lopez on Nov. 7.

The casino was closed in March due to the health emergency, and no reopening date has been set.