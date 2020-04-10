Man Accused of Killing Teen in Cathedral City Pleads Not Guilty

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A young man accused of gunning down a 17-year- old boy in Cathedral City pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.

Juan Garcia-Landeros, 21, of Cathedral City, also denied a sentence- enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury in the death of Isaiah Guerra on Saturday in Cathedral City.

Cathedral City police initially said the victim was from Hesperia, but coroner’s officials said Friday afternoon that he was a Cathedral City resident.

According to police, officers received a call of shots fired at about 7:45 p.m. last Saturday in the area of Avenida Juarez and McCallum Way. Shortly afterward, police received a second call that a vehicle had crashed into a tree in the same area.

When officers arrived at the crash location, they found the victim inside the crashed vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been disclosed.

Garcia-Landeros has no documented felony criminal convictions in Riverside County, although he has one unresolved felony attempted robbery case pending in Riverside County Superior Court, which includes a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

He’s being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta in lieu of $1 million bail and is scheduled to return to court May 15 for a preliminary hearing.