Palm Springs Cemetery District Changes Operations

The Palm Springs Cemetery District is modifying certain district operations in response to the coronavirus.

This includes the Desert Memorial Park and Welwood Murray Cemetery temporarily closed to the general public for all purposes, including: general visitation, services not associated with a burial service, the purchase of pre-need interment rights, the pre-need or at-need purchase of interment sites for cremains, and general office visits.

Kathleen Jurasky, District Manager of the Palm Springs Cemetery District, issued the orders effective immediately.

The district office closed to the public on March 18th and they started to rotate their staff with limited office hours.

They said in a flyer that burial site selection will no longer be done in person. All site selections will be done by phone, email, fax or other electronic format at the discretion and direction of our staff and district staff will provide one family

member, friend or designee the necessary information on available burial sites to assist with their selection.

They also changed their methods of payment limiting it to credit or debit cards, checks, money orders or cashier’s checks. Payments are no longer be accepted in person at the office.

Graveside set-up are also suspended until further notice. Attendance at a graveside service is limited to one individual

and clergy or another officiant and they are all required to wear masks.

As of Thursday, April 9th the order is in effect until April 30th.