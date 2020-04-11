Live Easter Sunday Sunrise Service with Father Lincoln

NBC Palm Springs will host a live broadcast from Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert for a Sunrise Service with Father Lincoln.

The special will air on NBC at 6am and live stream on nbcpalmsprings.com.

The service will also re-air at 9am Sunday on NBC Palm Springs.

Join us this Sunday for a live Sunrise Service with Sacred Heart Church beginning at 6am on NBC Palm Springs and https://t.co/ayPbx6h2Ii. pic.twitter.com/cdt7RoRmcO — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) April 10, 2020

Riverside County ordered all houses of worship prohibited from all in-person gatherings, including drive-in religious services, but Friday county officials announced Drive-up church services that practice proper social distancing will be allowed Easter weekend in Riverside County, although the order to prohibit such activities will remain after Sunday.

Churches across the Coachella Valley have been hosting services online since the statewide safer-at-home order went into effect in late March, including Saint Cecilia Catholic Community in Palm Springs. The church has been streaming its Masses on Facebook Live for several weeks.