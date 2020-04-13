Talk Show Host Fighting Xenophobia with PPE Donations and Love

“Hello everybody this is Zhou Zheng Show ‘Beautiful Life’,” says Zhou Zheng, a Chinese American talk show host at the beginning of every show.

For years Zheng has been interviewing guests out of his Los Angeles studio for his talk show it airs in the U.S. and China. His signature question is, ‘What’s your beautiful life?’.

“They always tell me their beautiful life is love, is family is everything, share happiness,” says Zhou.

But since COVID -19 Asian Americans have said they have not felt love but xenophobia. In a recent report the FBI says hate crimes will surge and endanger Asian Americans communities, citing a recent attack at a Texas Sam’s Club where a family including two children were stabbed by a man who feared they were spreading coronavirus.

“This is my home, this is our home,” says Zhou adding this is not the time to hate but help and heal, “this is not the time to look for the virus came from it’s time that we’re united together.”

One way he’s helping is by sending personal protective equipment to hospitals. As an honorary member of the United Nations Coachella Valley Chapter. He sent hundreds of those masks to JFK Memorial Hospital in the valley and is rallying more of his friends in the Asian Americans community to do the same.

“Yesterday I sent another 1,000 medical masks to the Palm Springs, next week we send more,” says Zhou, adding, “so we need love and trust right now, that’s what I’m doing, that’s what I‘m thinking.”

He says this thinking is the only way to hold on to hope for a better tomorrow, “Everybody, we will have a beautiful life, beautiful life is coming.”