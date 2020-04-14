Carnival Cancels Cruises for an Extended Amount of Time

Carnival Cruise Line announce it’s extending its pause in operations through June 26th in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruises were previously halted through May 11th.

Carnival also announced they are canceling all sunrise cruises out of New York for the rest of the year.

“This is disappointing, but we are committed to being a strong partner with the government and taking steps to maintain public confidence in our business,” said Carnival.

The cruise line says impacted customers have received an email with instructions to claim their cancelation or refund.