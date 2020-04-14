Colleges Consider the Unthinkable

This year’s high school juniors may finally do what they’ve often dreamed: kiss their college prep books goodbye.

An increasing number of universities are dropping the SAT and ACT requirement for fall 2021 admissions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With high schools across the nation shut down or in limited operation, ACT Inc. and the College Board, the companies behind the ACT and SAT, canceled administrations of the exams until June, prompting a record number of colleges and universities to suspend the standardized test requirement or make it optional.

In total, about 30 universities and colleges have dropped the ACT/SAT requirement for at least fall 2021 in recent months, according to a list by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, or FairTest, a nonprofit organization working to end the misuse of standardized testing.

They include Boston University, which announced it’s going test-optional for students applying for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, and the University of California, which said all nine of the schools in its system would suspend the requirement for students applying for fall 2021.

Some schools are going test-optional for even longer, as is the case with the extremely competitive Tufts University, which announced it would make the tests optional for a three-year period.

Others, including Tulane University, all Oregon public universities, the University of Washington, Scripps College, Northeastern University and Texas Christian University have all made testing optional for fall 2021 or longer.

But 30 schools aren’t enough for Student Voice. This student-run nonprofit group is calling for all colleges and universities to adopt test-optional policies for fall 2021 with a campaign called #TestOptionalNOW.

“There are many students across the country who no longer have access to test prep… their school’s free test date… whose living situation has been changed and no longer have time to study for standardized tests. Those are the students that this test-optional campaign aims to help,” Maodon Tohouri, a junior at Amador Valley High School in California, said in a news conference.

Ed Colby, spokesman for ACT, told CNN that its scores are still widely being used in admissions and scholarship decisions and that while some schools were making “temporary adjustments to their admission criteria to mitigate Covid-19 impact on applications and enrollment,” the organization is reminding both students and colleges alike “that ACT remains committed to benefiting them both.”

CNN reached out to the College Board for comment but we haven’t heard but had not heard back Tuesday