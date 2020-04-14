Palm Springs Hair Dresser is Coming to the Rescue

Palm Springs hairdresser, Josh Fuller, came up with a creative way to stay busy and keep clients looking good all while social distancing.

Fuller has been a local hairstylist for 35 years and his salon closed March 17th after Governor Gavin Newsom’s order and he’s been unable to work since.

So he came up with “Color-To-Go.”

Fuller says that after the stay-at-home order was issued he started getting phone calls from his clients asking what they should do about their hair color.

A few weeks went by and he thought that maybe he could put their exact formulas together with everything they would need to do the color at home, including detailed instructions for each client. He took a poll from his clients and they almost all loved the idea so he started pulling out inventory and all of their formulas and put kits together. Each kit includes gloves, a brush to apply the color, their formula, a bottle of developer for when they were ready to mix their color and apply it, and detailed instructions for each client. He delivers once a week wearing a mask and gloves and drops the kits at each person’s home near the front door. No contact is made with any of them and payments were made through online payment services. Many clients sent Fuller pictures of them doing the color themselves or involving their husbands or partners helping them apply the color and all wrote back happy “thankyou’s.” Fuller say’s he feels so happy that he could keep in touch with his clients, give them something to do while in quarantine, and ultimately make them feel better about themselves if only for that time.