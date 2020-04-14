Riverside County Begins to Send out Ballots

Approximately 493,833 vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters this week for the special general election in the 28th Senate District on May 12th. To be counted, completed ballots must be received at the Registrar of Voters office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, or be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than three days after Election Day.

The 28th Senate District, which is entirely in Riverside County, stretches from the vineyards of the Temecula Valley to the Colorado River and includes the cities of Blythe, Canyon Lake, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Temecula, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Wildomar.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned through the postal service or deposited in vote-by-mail drop-off boxes located at the Blythe City Clerk’s office or the Registrar of Voters office.

Early voting at the Registrar of Voters office began April 13th and continues Monday through Friday (excluding county holidays), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The May 12th election encompasses only the 28th Senate District and is not a countywide election. It is also an all-mail ballot election, so there will be no established polling places.

If you have any questions about your eligibility to vote, or if you need to schedule an appointment to vote in person you can contact the registrar’s office at (951) 486-7200.