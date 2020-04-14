When Will California Reopen? Gov. Newsom: ‘Ask Me in Two Weeks’

Californians are on edge about when the state will reopen and what that might look like. On Tuesday, Gov. Newsom laid out the framework of how the state is preparing but he’s hesitating to reveal any type of timeline.

“In this transition where we do see light at the end of the tunnel, where there is a ray of light and optimism and hopefulness that this too shall pass, it’s perhaps the most difficult phase of all,” Newson said in the briefing on Tuesday.

Newsom highlighted six frames of focus in this “optimistic phase” for Californians.

The frames include: expanding testing, protecting the vulnerable, addressing hospital needs, engaging research operations, finding strategies for reopening businesses and flexibility in finding restrictions.

When it comes to a timeline, Newsom said “ask me in two weeks” in the briefing.

“I know you want the timeline but we can’t get ahead of ourselves” he said. “Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early as much as we all want to.”

Ultimately, there will be “baseline recommendations and guidance” from the state but Newsom said local leaders will cater it to their communities.

“The way it works, at least in California, we have to follow what the federal government says, the state government says, the county says, but we can do more,” Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors, said. “We just can’t do less, we can be more restrictive, not less restrictive.”

The city of Palm Springs is now taking its most restrictive measure yet: fining residents for not wearing face masks in public places. This is a move, he said, the county should have implemented.

“It did send a mixed message when the county issued an order changing it from a strong recommendation to wear a face covering to a requirement and then the sheriff said, but we’re not going to enforce it,” Kors said.

Kors said enforcement will be the main focus of an emergency city council meeting Tuesday night. The Governor’s remarks will also be addressed.